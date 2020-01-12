Happy Sakat Chauth 2020 Vrat Katha Kahani & Puja Vidhi Wishes Sms Whatsapp Status Dp Images :- The Sakat Chauth is a popular Hindu festival which takes place in the month of Magha means, around January or February and date of the celebration is strictly based on as per the lunar calendar of Hinduism. In 2020 with the arrival of New Year the Sakat Chauth 2020 is falls on the 12th January in Friday when each Hindu person can rejoice and celebrates the day of Sakat Chauth.

Sakat Chauth is also known as Tilkuta Chauth and Ganesh Chauth. Lord Ganesha and the Moon God are worshiped on this Sakat Chauth by all Hindus. This vrat is mainly observed in North India also the day is rejoiced and celebrated as the Tilkut Chauth in the whole nation. On the day of

A full day fast is observed on the festival day of Sakat Chauth and it is believed that fasting on Sakat Chauth removes all hurdles and obstacles from life.

As per faith by observing the Sakat Chauth, the Lord Ganesha will bless his devotees with health, fortune and good children and the festival is mainly observers by Hindu women with a desire to have a good and healthy child.

Sakat Chauth Vrat Method

On this day, the Hindu married women who are observing the fast wake up early in order to take shower, post-shower they wear new clothes, clean up the puja room and do preparations for puja.

They worship Lord Ganesha and chant “Om Ganeshaaya Namah” mantra 108 times. During the day devotees observe a fast, though they are permitted to take milk, tea, and fruits.

In the evening time, a Mandap is set was the Lord Ganesha’s statue is placed and the women also decorated the mandap of the Lord Ganesha with flowers, Doorva (grass), aggarbatti and all.

The women offer desserts to Lord Ganesh at the puja ceremony of Sakat Chauth which is prepared with sesame seeds (til) and jaggery. These special sweets are called “Naivaidya”. At the end of this puja, the Ganesha aarti is sung by the women and she joined the other family members too.

Devotes keep the Prasad of the puja in front of the Ganesha idol for all night and share and distribute the same in the next morning.

The Moon god is also worshiped on this day. At night, after the moonrise, Arghya is also given to the Moon God and afterward, the arghya ceremony done each woman also hears the Sakat Chauth katha with other women and then the fast is broken.

If the moon will somehow not appear or visible due to rain or clouds, then the puja will be performed as per the moon rise time.

Tilkut is a traditional Indian sweet which is made up of the jiggery and sesame seeds. Post offering of some Modak and tilkut to the Lord Ganesha, devotees distribute it as prasad (holy offering) to their family members and friends.

Married women pray for health, wealth and well-being of their children and fasting on the day of Sakat Chauth is consider as very pious ritual and as per beliefs by doing this puja Sakat Chauth people will be going to have an only blessing.

Significance of Tilkut on Sakat Chauth

Sesame seeds are the source of protein, calcium, phosphorous and magnesium. The black sesame seeds and jaggery is the great source of iron and calcium.

The mixture of both produce body heat, increase people’s immunity and also make them immune to fight with this cold climate and weather on this January month winter.

Likewise, Doorva (grass) is also measured well for detoxification of the body. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body so on this day of puja Sakat Chauth people can overcome all the hurdles and obstacles in life.

Tilkut and Doorva are most important to offer to the Lord Ganesha on this day of the puja Sakat Chauth.

Legend of Sakat Chauth

As per belief, there was a family in which 2 brothers and their wives used to live happily together.

The elder one was rich and the younger one was poor. Elder brother’s wife was greedy and was in bad nature but the younger brother’s wife was devoted to the Lord Ganesha.

Once on the day of Sakat Chauth, she performed puja where she had nothing to offer to the Lord Ganesha so she asked the elder brother’s wife for some food, but the cruel lady insulted her instead and did not give anything.

The younger wife was very sad and tired so she went to sleep. At the night the Lord Ganesha arrived in her home and blessed her with plenty of gold and diamond jewelry as the God was impressed with her devotion.

When the elder wife of the rich brother saw this, she also repeated the same procedure and invited Ganesha. But the angry Ganesha did not please and cursed her and eventually the elder wife realized that she can only impressed Lord Ganesha if she performs the puja with full devotion.

Most important she should not have greed for anything and she performed the Puja Sakat Chauth with her younger sister-in-law and till then every Hindu woman performs the puja Sakat Chauth together with plenty of devotion in order to have good fortune.