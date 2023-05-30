Sakshi Malik Death Reason? Where Is The Murderer Sahil Khan Now? Murder

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Sakshi Malik who was 16 years old at the time of her death. Her death news is currently in the headlines of the news channels and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. She was being stabbed to death and her death incident was so terrible. Her death incident news is making great buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of many people. Let us know the complete details about and her death such as what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more in this article.

She was killed brutally and died at the age of 16 years. She was murdered by her own boyfriend named Sahil who killed her by stabbing her. He stabbed her at least 20 times and killed her in public view. After this incident, police began an investigation and shared that the victim was passing by the street when her suspect intercepted her, stabbed her repeatedly with a knife, and hit her head with stones which resulted in her death. This incident took place in the Shahbad Dairy area, Rohini, Delhi, India.

Sakshi Malik Death Reason?

She was going to attend the birthday of her friend’s son but she was killed on the way and this incident was captured on a CCTV camera. There is a video also shared that featured her and her boyfriend. This viral explains the whole incident in this video clip and rapidly circulating social media pages. It is shared that Sahil was upset about the relationship between them and decided to this relationship in this way. He was angry because they had stopped talking together which led him to attack and kill her in this way. It is said that they have both been in a relationship since June 2021 and she stayed with a friend named Neetu for the past 15 days. There is a heated argument occurred between them before her death incident.

After this death incident, police began an investigation and detained the suspect who has been arrested. In the police reports, he switched off his phone and hide after killing her. But he made a call to her dad and the police catch his current location. Police have registered an FIR against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Social media is full of tributes for her and her family, friends, and loved ones are mourning her death. Lots of people are sharing their condolence with her family and supporting the family at this painful moment.