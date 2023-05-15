SAM vs EMP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sampdoria vs Empoli Serie A League

Hello football lovers, today we are going to discuss the upcoming football match of the Seria A tournament and this match is going to be played between Sampdoria (SAM) and Empoli (EMP). This match is fixed to play at 12:145 am on Monday 16 May 2023 and this match is completely set to take place at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this amazing match. Let’s know more about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match in this article.

Both teams played well in this tournament and won the heart of their fans and people. If we talk bout the last five matches of both teams then Sampdoria faced two draws and three losses in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Empoli faced three losses and two wins in their last five matches in this tournament. This upcoming football match is the 9th head-to-head match of both teams and both team players will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this amazing match.

SAM vs EMP (Sampdoria vs Empoli) Match Details

Match: Sampdoria vs Empoli

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Luigi Ferraris in Genoa

SAM vs EMP (Sampdoria vs Empoli) Starting XIs

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Starting 11 1.Nicola Ravaglia, 2. Tommaso Augello, 3. Bruno Amione, 4. Alessandro Zanoli, 5. Koray Gunter, 6. Marios Ikonomou, 7. Mehdi Leris, 8. Tomas Rincon, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

Empoli (EMP) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Fabiano Parisi, 3. Sebastiano Luperto, 4. Tyronne Ebuehi, 5. Sebastian Walukiewicz, 6. Tommaso Baldanzi, 7. Alberto Grassi, 8. Razvan Marin, 9. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, 10. Nicolo Cambiaghi, 11. Francesco Caputo

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Currently, no one player is suffering from any major or minor injuries before this match. Fans are very excited to watch and enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. This match will be live broadcast online on verified or official sites and the football lover and fans can watch and enjoy this match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the excited news topics.