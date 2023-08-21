SAM vs FEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Team, Samsunspor vs Fenerbahçe

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for you one of the best and most amazing Turkish League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Samsunspor vs Fenerbahçe. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match because they are keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SAM vs FEN match and we will share it with you in this article.

Turkish League league is all set to entertain its fans with teams. Currently, all the fans must be super excited about the match as they want to support their favourite team. This match will be amazing and entertaining. The Turkish League match between Samsunspor vs Fenerbahçe will be played at Samsun 19 May Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team:Samsunspor (SAM) vs Fenerbahçe (FEN)

League: Turkish League

Date:21st August 2023

Day: Monday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Samsun 19 May Stadium

Samsunspor (SAM) Possible Playing 11:1.Okan Kocuk, 2. Rick Van Drongelen, 3. Alim Ozturk, 4. Marc Bola, 5. Zeki Yavru, 6. Youssef Ait Bennasser, 7. Soner Aydogdu, 8. Cihan Kahraman, 9. Emre Kilinc, 10. Moryke Fofana, 11. Marius Mouandilmadji

Fenerbahçe (FEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Altay Bayindir, 2. Bright Samuel, 3. Luan Peres, 4. Jayden Oosterwolde, 5. Mert Yandas, 6. Ismail Yuksek, 7. Miha Zajc, 8. Ryan Kent, 9. Miguel Crespo da Silva, 10. Cengiz Under, 11. Serdar Dursun

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented. They are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Samsunspor vs Fenerbahçe on 21st August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Samsun 19 May Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the Fenerbahçe team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. As we all know this is the game and the game can be changed at the last moment. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.