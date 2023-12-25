Sameer Khandekar Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During IIT Kanpur Speech

In this article, we are going to talk about the passing news of Sameer Khanekar. Yes, he is no more and passed away at the age of 53 years. He was the dean of student welfare and head of the mechanical engineering department at IIT-Kanpur. His death news is a great loss for the community and this heartbreaking event breaks the hearts of his family. He shared his final words and it is creating a great buzz in the internet trends. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and details surrounding his ultimate departure, and also talk about himself.

Sameer Khandekar Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

His death news was confirmed by a Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar and it was officially shared on the internet sites. His last words were “Take care of your health…” and after saying these words, the doctors confirmed his death. Reportedly, he breathed last on Sunday 24 December 2023 and he was 53 years old at the time of his death. He died of cardiac arrest while delivering a speech, ironically on a health-related topic, at an alumni meet on the campus on Friday evening. Several details are left to share about Sameer’s unfortunate death, so keep continuing your reading…

After falling from the stage, he was immediately admitted to the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology where the doctor confirmed his death upon arrival. He was the professor and had been grappling with cardiac health issues since 2019 and now, his illness led to his death. He was brought to the hospital where the Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar confirmed his death and he also said that he died before arrival. His death news was also shared by the IIT-K director Prof S Ganesh and he stated that the institute was mourning “the loss of a humble soul”. He passed away from cardiac arrest while giving a speech during an alumni meeting. Keep reading…

Furthermore, he was survived by his family members including his parents, wife Pradyanya, and a son. It is shared that his body has been kept at the health center of the institute where his final rites will be going to held. His funeral arrangements will take place after the arrival of his son, who is studying at Cambridge University. Sameer Khandekar was 24 December at the age of 53 and he died due to cardiac arrest.