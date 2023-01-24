Sami Sharaf Death Reason? Longtime Confidante of Egypt’s Nasser Passed Away

Former Egyptian military officer, Sami Sharaf sadly passed away at the age of 94. He was a confidante of Egypt’s late leader Gamal Abdel Nasser. Sami Sharaf held several posts during the presidency of Gamal Abdel Nasser. Since the news of Sami was confirmed, his beloved ones and friends are paying tributes and giving condolences to his family member who just lost their loving member today. According to the sources, Sami Sharaf took his last breath on Monday, January 23, 2023. Many people are trying to know the cause of his death and how did it happen. Keep reading this article to get more latest updates.

As per the official media reports, Sami Sharaf died due to an unspecified illness that affected him several months ago. A Facebook post reads,” Sami Sharaf, the longtime head of the presidential information office at the time of President Gamal Abdel-Nasser, passed away on Monday in Cairo at the age of 93″. Many other officials like politicians and celebrities took their social media handles to pay tributes to him after this heartbreaking news went viral on social media.

Sami Sharaf Death Reason?

According to the sources, the public roles ended in May 1971 when Sami Sharaf was arrested and after this, he was imprisoned by the Egyptian authorities in the period of Anwar Sadat. Born as Sami Sharaf on April 20, 1929, in Heliopolis, Cairo. As per the sources, Sami’s father was a physician. He completed his graduation from the Military Academy in 1949. Gamal Abdel Nasser was one of his teachers at the academy. He also joined the Army. He was arrested in the artillery crackdown and jailed in January 1953. After he got free from jail, he started to work in the military intelligence unit. Later, he became the head of the Presidential Office.

After this, he was chosen as the state minister for presidential affairs. Sharaf served as the minister of state until May 13, 1971, when he resigned. After being free from jail, he was an anti-communist and supported the establishment of a capitalist state, and was considered to be a Soviet agent from 1955. Along with this, he also published a book on his memoirs, Sanayawat wa ayam ma' Jamal 'Abd al Nasir: Shahadat Sami Sharaf in 2006. If we talk about his personal life so, Sharaf was a married man and the couple had four children.