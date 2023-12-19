Shatta Wale is a very well-known and popular Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist. His real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. but mostly known by his stage name Shatta Wale. Currently, his name is circulating on the web and getting a lot of attention from viewers. Recently, he made a statement regarding Samini by saying as a legend. The artist Shatta Wale, in a recent report about his posture about the Play Ghana initiative, has described Samini as a legend. The statement has gone viral on the web. People are wondering about the complete information regarding the recent statement. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The SM Boss stated that he is not against the initiative itself but points up the value of all the musicians including taking leadership to ensure that the DJs can sustain the momentum. The artist Shatta Wale tweeted a post about Samini. He wrote “My Legend, As grown-ups, we don’t have time for hidden agendas. It’s okay for creatives to pursue their path. He further wrote by asking a question “Do something unique themself play their roles good to make these DJ’s play your songs.

Samini and Shatta Wale Lock Horns Over #PlayGhana Initiative

Shatta Wale wrote, asks Samini to don’t react like this that you don’t know anything”. Further, Saimi reacted to the Shatta Wale’s twit. In a recent post by Ghbase.com, it was reported that Samini pleaded with Shatta Wale to stop talking about the current Play Ghana initiative, as he believes that Wale has nothing valuable to contribute. However, Shatta Wale has refused to support the campaign and has made negative comments about it. In response, he tagged Samini and highlighted the unfeasibility of the strategy. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Samini explained his stance and advised Wale not to speak if he had nothing constructive to contribute to their cause. It’s worth noting that Samini’s message didn’t contain any offensive language, as evidenced by its tone. If you don’t know Samini is also a Ghanaian reggae and dancehall recording artist from Wa, Ghana. Currently, he is stuck in the social media controversy with Shatte Wale. Their social media argument is spreading like waves. The artists fight about their work and compare it with foreign music. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.