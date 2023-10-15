Samruddhi Expressway Crash: 12 killed, 23 injured as Speeding Mini-bus Rear-ends Container in Maharashtra

At least 12 people lost their lives and 23 were injured when a minibus hit a container truck early Sunday morning on the Samruddhi expressway in Maharashtra at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The incident happened when the minibus hit the truck, which was traveling at high speed, according to police. The minibus was carrying around 35 people, who were on their way back to Nashik from visiting a dargah in the nearby area of Buldhana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life in the accident. In a post on X, PMO said that the next of kin of the deceased will get Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF. Next of kin of the injured will get Rs 50,000 from PMNRF, the PMO said. The accident took place just after midnight on Sunday. The mini-bus was carrying 17 passengers, but there were almost 35 passengers on board, according to police officials. According to officials, the accident took place near the Vaijapur toll plaza on the expressway, which is about 80 km from the District Headquarters and 350 km from Mumbai. The official said that the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the bus crashed into the stationary container truck on the rear side near the toll plaza.

Samruddhi Expressway Crash