Samsung Galaxy Launched in India With A14 With 5,000mAh Battery Specification Features

Samsung Galaxy A14 is gathering so much attention and popularity on internet sites. It is shared that this device has been launched in Indian markets and is a good chance for those excited to buy a new smartphone. If you are also hitting the search engine to know more and are curious to know the complete details about this phone then you reached the right site. Let’s continue this article and know the entire information in this article, so read it thoroughly.

This device is set to launch on Monday 22 May 2023 and this phone carries lots of features. It has a pair of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants and it is the base variant of Galaxy A14 4G. We are clear that it has been launched in India on Monday and is now available to buy through online or offline both methods. It is available with a full-HD+ display and has a price tag of Rs. 13,999 in Indian markets. It will be available in three different color options including Black, Silver, and Light Green which makes this device more attractive for the customers. Scroll down to know more about this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Launched in India

This smartphone was released on 27 March 2023 in the global market and now going to launch in the Indian market. The announcement of this phone launching in the global market was announced on 28 February 2023 and it was launched on 27 March 2023 and is now also available in India. Let us discuss its complete features in detail that it is a build-up of Glass in front, plastic in back, and plastic frame. It has a PLS LCD kind of display and the size of the display is 6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2. The Resolution of this device is 1080 x 2408 pixels and the ratio is 20:9. It carries three cameras including 50 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), and 2 MP (macro).

It has LED flash, panorama, and HDR, and the video will be made in 1080p with 30fps. It has a feature fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, and compass. It is backed with Li-Po 5000 mAh and has a charger of 15W wired. Currently, this device is circulating on internet sites and many social media. This smartphone is now available to buy in the Indian market and this device. The customer can buy this phone through online and offline mediums and it is easy to buy. We shared the complete information about the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone above in this article. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.