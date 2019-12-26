Samsung Galaxy M31 Release Date Specification Features Reviews Images :- As 2020 is round the corner and we saw many amazing smartphones launch by Samsung in 2019, quite under the budget. Among those newly launched, phones from the newly established M series turned out to be quite popular. In the month of February, the company had declared the M30 which perhaps carries on to date the most popular M series device, and at present, reports suggest it is close to getting its successor to the market.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Release Date

As per to a listing on Geekbench that appeared recently, a phone with a model number SM-M315F has scored 348 as well as 1,214 points in the single and multi-core tests, individually. And according to the rumours, the device in question is none other than the M30’s successor, the Galaxy M31.

As per the benchmark listing, the Galaxy M31 is going to come running Android 10 and come sporting 6GB of RAM on-board that has been paired to an Exynos 9611 SoC. This on the other hand is in inconsistency with preceding leaks that claim the phone is going to have a Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specification Features

Except from this, the listing also reveals little else about the device. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to be still fairly a few months away from launch as well as is believed to presently be in the early stages of the development.

In the meantime, the launch date remains unknown as of now, but anticipation is that the phone might possibly be launched some time throughout Q1 following year.

Previously in the year, the company had also declared an upgrade on the M30 in the form of the M30s. The Galaxy M30s brought with it main upgrades over the Galaxy M30, mainly under the hood. On the outside, the M30s looks mostly acquainted with a plastic unibody shell along with the Infinity-U AMOLED display. In terms of visual differences, the M30s also gets total of three new gradient colours such as Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Images

The USP of the Galaxy M30s is its enormous 6,000mAh battery that purposes to deliver a two-day battery life. At the present date, the M30s is the only phone in India that offers this large battery.

The phone on the other hand, is expected to bring as much as 64GB of storage. Previously, the reports have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M31 may possibly sport a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel shooter sitting beside a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor.