Samsung Galaxy M31: Specs leaked Online Ahead of Launch :- Apart from launching the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in India, Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M smartphone. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the upcoming Samsung phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website earlier. Now the device is said to be in the production phase and many crucial details have been revealed in the latest leak.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specs Features

Sporting model number SM-M315F, the benchmark listing reveals Android 10 out-of-the-box and 6GB RAM onboard. Samsung Galaxy M31 has scored 348 and 1,214 points on single-core and multi-core tests, indicating at mid-range phone capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on an in-house Exynos 9611 processor and will support dual-band Wi-Fi — 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The Bluetooth SIG certification also claims the device is equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The smartphone is said to arrive in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models and come equipped with a rectangle-shaped camera setup at its back constituting four cameras and an LED flash.

According to the reports, the handset might be available in three colour variants in India such as blue, black and red. The device is said to come with a 6,000mAh capacity battery that was first seen on the Galaxy M30s last year.

However, rest details are still unknown but as the phone is now being seen on the certification websites, it could be expected to come to the market in about a month’s time.

Apart from M31, leaks have suggested another smartphone named Galaxy M11. Samsung Galaxy M11 has the model number M115F/DS. However further details are still unknown and we could expect the upgraded specs as compared to last year’s model when it finally is launched in the market.