Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Might Go on Sale March 6 Specifications Features Images :- As we all know that Samsung is scheduled to host its unpacked event that is going to be held in San Francisco next month. The event on the other hand is scheduled to be held on the 11 of the month as well as is likely to see the company launch a number of new smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Might Go on Sale March 6

On Monday, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are likely going to go on sale March 6, as per to the claims of tipster Max Weinbach. The tipster on the other hand also shared the estimated prices of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip, the latter is believed to the next foldable smartphone of the company after Galaxy Fold last year.

As per to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip is going to launch on February 14. It is still not clear if Weinbach is referring to the sale date or the day when Samsung is going to make the phone official.

The Galaxy S20 series has long been rumoured is going to feature three smartphones, with one of them even carrying a mammoth 108-megapixel camera as well as 16GB of RAM under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications Features Images

This will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is going to also offer 16GB of RAM version together with the standard 12GB model. Both variants are going to be made accessible with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB internal storage options.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be the upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone of the Samsung that is going to take on Motorola Razr (2019). The phone on the other hand is believed to feature a glass display, in spite of the plastic ones present in Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr (2019), and Huawei Mate X.

Talking about the claims of Weinbach on Galaxy S20-series, the tipster states that Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely going to be available beginning first Friday of March that is March 6. Tipster added that Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to carry a price tag of about $1,300 (roughly Rs. 92,400).

In addition to that, Weinbach also states that the Galaxy S20-series phones are going to feature water-resistance with a IP68 rating. The prospective Galaxy S20-series buyers on the other hand can also expect to see pre-installed screen-protectors on the phones if Weinbach claim is to be believed.

The phone is also said to feature the biggest battery on a S series phone till date. However, right now there has been no official confirmation, but the reports at the same time do suggest that the phone is going to get up to 5000mAh battery.

It is believed, that the cameras is going to be the main highlight of the device. The selfie camera is being tipped to be a 40-megapixel lens supporting 4K 60 fps video. Though, it will be the rear cameras that might possibly be the biggest highlight of the device as the rear camera module is going to feature a 108-megapixel main lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a ToF lens.