Samsung Galaxy S20+ Full Specification Features Price in India Camera Images

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Full Specification Features Price Camera Images :- Recently, Samsung Galaxy S20+ went up online in the form of live images, disclosing its design as well as some of its prominent aspects such as a quad rear camera setup along with centred hole-punch.

The Galaxy S20+, as the new series is going to be called, will feature total of four cameras at the back, a flash, a microphone hole, along with a hole-punch camera at the front, as per to the live images that have been posted by XDA Developers.

At the present date, the details about the camera hardware as well as the features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones have been leaked. The Galaxy S20 as well as Galaxy S20+ are said to pack a 64-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra on the other hand is going to come equipped with a 108-megapixel shooter.

Remarkably, the Galaxy S20 series phones are going to let the users to capture 4K videos at 60fps with both the front and rear cameras. Some of the other leaked camera features consist of Smart Selfie Angle as well as Single Take among others.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Full Price in India

Noted tipster @Universe has also shared the details about the camera hardware on wvery Galaxy S20-series phone, and those are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20: 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + ToF sensor

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + ToF sensor

On the other hand, the role of each camera sensor is not known yet, particularly the high-resolution 108-megapixel as well as 64-megapixel snappers. According to the leaked Galaxy S20+ camera details, that come fromXDA-Developers, the primary camera on the Galaxy S20+ is a 12-megapixel unit that employs the Sony IMX555 sensor as well as has a pixel size of 1.8 micron.

The alleged smartphone is estimated to come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC. There would be another 5G variant as well. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S20+ is going to be middle of the new S series while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be the top-end model.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Camera Images

Coming to the camera features, the Galaxy S20+ is going to let the users capture 8K videos at 30fps, and this is going to most likely be accessible on the Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20 Ultra as well. The rear camera is also be able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps backed by OIS and EIS, but at the same time it is not clear if it will take advantage of Samsung’s new Super Steady OIS technology that made its first appearance on the Galaxy S10 Lite.