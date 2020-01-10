Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart Check Specification Features Images

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart Check Specification Features Imagesu :- As we all know that Samsung is one of the biggest names in the premium segment of the market. The brand is considered to be one among the market leaders in the smartphone market around the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart

Lately, the brand has come up with smartphones running Tizen OS, as an alternate to its present Android-based smartphones. Rather than just sporting top-of-the-line hardware, this brand flagship phones also show a high level of modification in design as well as user interface.

Talking about the price side, its flagships generally don’t come cheap, specially talking about the latest Galaxy S and Note series phones, that in general retailing nearby the Rs 60,000 mark.

On the other hand, Samsung’s popular Galaxy S9 series phones are presently accessible through Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Specification Features

The Galaxy S9 phone comes with outstanding feature of this high-tech phone is its certainly superb design. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is the best smartphones available in the market.

It comes with Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC which is pair with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM that depends on the user’s choice of device.

Talking about the main cameras of Galaxy S9, it comprises of 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS. The front camera is of8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.22µm, AF.

The smartphones might be a bit old, and might possibly get their previous major Android OS upgrade. On the other hand, for someone who wants a flagship phone with QHD+ display, wireless charging, along with good cameras, these may possibly be a really good options.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Sale on Flipkart

Flipkart is now offering a big discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 series. The e-commerce giant is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S9 as part of the Samsung Carnival sale with a price tag of Rs 26,999 in India.

You can buy the 4GB RAM as well as 64GB storage configuration, for the same price. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is also accessible for Rs 29,999 in India. One can also get the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for the cited price.