Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Case Renders Showcase a Similar Design to Its Predecessor

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold leaked and this news is getting so much attention on the internet sites. The leak case of this device shows a similar design to its previous models. This news is making a buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of many people. There is a picture shared that claims it’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and it is also shared this device’s design is too similar to its predecessor. There are many theories are also coming out related to this phone and here we shared the every single piece of information related to this device in this article.

According to the reports, this device consists an LED flash right next to the camera and various other features. The launch date of this device is not revealed and it still takes time of months in launch. After coming out of this picture, lots of rumors begin flowing on the internet sites and the leaks seem to be spoling the Unpacked event of Samsung. It is said that this device render has leaked on the Web pages. The price tag of this device is said at around Rs. $1,799 in Indian currency it is Rs. 1,47,000 and this device will lauch in July 2023 rather than August 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked

Let us know about the features of this device which include a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is packed of 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera of this phone is said as a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto. It is determined that it has a feature to a new ‘droplet’ hinge design with an IPX8 build. This information are not confirmed yet and we will update you soon after receiving more details from our sources.

The launching of this phone news is getting a lot of attention from the people and netizens. Lots of social media users are sharing their curiousness and excitement for the launch of this phone. It is a good time for those who want to purchase a new phone and this phone will be available soon in Indian markets. This phone has various features which make it more attractive for the buyers. It is confirmed that this phone will be launched soon and we shared the complete details about this device.