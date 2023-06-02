Samsung OLED TV Series Launched in India With Pantone Certified Display and More

Samsung OLED TV Series is currently gathering a lot of attention on internet sites. It is shared that this device has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,69,990. It is a good chance for those people who wants to buy a new TV nowadays and many people are hitting the search engine to know more about it. Let us know the complete information about this device in this article, so read continuously.

The Samsung company launched the new OLED TV models on Thursday 1 May 2023. This launched model includes S95C and S90C series TVs and they are offered in 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch display sizes which gives a great watching experience. In this series, S95C and S90C TVs are included and these are powered by AI-enabled Neural Quantum Processor 4K and feature PANTONE-certified display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The company claims that these models are made in India and are now available to buy in the Indian market. It is coming with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for gaming and they are bundled with a solar-powered remote control.

Samsung OLED TV Series Launched in India

The display sizes of these models are offered in three sizes such as 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch sizes. It is priced at Rs. 1,69,990 for both models. Now, the Tvs are available to buy via Samsung and other leading retail stores. They come with a two-year warranty and the company offered up to 20 percent cashback on purchases made through select bank cards. Easy EMI options start at Rs. 2,990. These models run on the Neural Quantum Processor of the company with 4K Upscaling. It is also shared that the company upgrades the technology upscales sub-4K content to near-4K quality with AI. The display of both models is PANTONE certified for delivering a wide range of colors and it provides 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.

It also has a feature of EyeComfort Mode, that automatically fixes the brightness of the screen and tone depending on the surrounding light. In these models, the Infinity One Design is used to feature narrow edges and they have an attachable One Connect Box. The TVs also support wireless Dolby Atmos audio and OTS+ and there is a Q-Symphony feature that will allow users to play sound from the soundbar and TV speakers at the same time. The users can enjoy an immersive experience and it is expected that it will receive a good responce from the people. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.