Samsung to come with Stunning new Galaxy phone in 2020 :- Samsung is all set to start its Unpacked event and take to the stage on February 11 in San Francisco and reveal its first 2020 flagship devices.

Previously, a promotional video that showed off the launch date had also leaked online and the South Korean brand then decided to up the ante and confirm the event by sending out invites for the same.

While the launch invite on the other hand doesn’t states much about the details as well as we expect the Galaxy S10’s successor to be announced, we’re still not certain if Samsung is going to launch two or three models of the same and if there is also going to be 5G and foldable handsets that make their debut.

In addition to that, there have been leaks about the Galaxy S11 as well as S11+ and that Samsung is going to switch up its naming scheme and now it is going to go with S20 and S20+.

Even though, the leak is providing a clue as to what to expect are also pretty fundamentals when it comes to upgrades. Other than that the next generation S series devices are also expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays, along with a host of rear cameras. There is also a high possibility that Samsung might possibly add a 3D ToF sensor and 108MP cameras on the next-generation handsets.

According to a report by TechSpot, “Samsung’s invitation, pictured above, also contains some strange shapes. It could be a Galaxy Fold on the left, and the clamshell foldable on the right. Though as it’s premature for a Galaxy Fold 2, perhaps the left shape is just the regular S series. The shapes could also reflect the rear camera bumps, now that rectangles are trendy.”