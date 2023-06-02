Samuel Ramirez Jr: Dangerous Suspect Killed Two Women Bartenders, Federal Way Shooting

Recently the news has come on the internet that one man killed two women on 21 May 2023 and this tragic accident happened at the Federal Way bar shooting. The man has been identified as 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez and is currently being sought by police. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms. Lots of people are very shocked and now they are searching the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, police have identified a man wanted in association with a fatal shooting in Federal Way in May. In the early hours of May 21, two ladies who worked at Stars Bar and Grill have been fatally shot in the restaurant’s parking lot. A third person was also shot and survived. In connection with the incident, the Federal Way Police Department gave a warrant for Samuel Ramirez Jr’s arrest. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Samuel Ramirez Jr

The suspect is 31 years old and has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted murder. The whereabouts of Samuel Ramirez Jr. are anonymous, but a cellphone record shows that he fled Washington after killing Jessica Hohn, 36, and 37 years old Katie Duhnke in the bar’s parking lot early on May 21, according to the allegations. His last known address was in address, California. The man victim informed the police that someone shot and killed two of his friends when police reached the location at 3:30 in the morning at South 312th Street and Pacific Highway South. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, workers of Stars Bar & Grill, Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn died and they were shot by 31 years old man at the south of the crossroads on Pacific Highway South, the Stars Bar & Grill parking lot. The suspect was also charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a male customer in the arm as the man fled. Since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked and they expressed their deep condolences to Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn’s family and paid tribute to them. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.