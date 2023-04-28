Samy khayat Cause of Death? Popular Lebanese Comic Actor Sami khayat Dies

It is very hard to announce that one of the best actors Samy Khayat has passed away recently. He was a Lebanese Francophone theatre comic actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took her last breath at the age of 79 on Wednesday. It is very painful news for his family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their favourite person and currently, they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Samy Khayat and who did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Samy Khayat was a renowned actor, director, and writer who specialized in comedic theatre. He is considered one of the pioneers of comic theatre in Lebanon. He started his artistic profession in 1960 with a play he presented, entitled Moliere Hugo and Sofocole. His plays were classed as chansonnier or satirical lyric theatre. He sparred with Pierre Chamassian from 1973 to 1986. He spent more than 60 years in theatrical work in Freach and Franco-Lebanese languages. He achieved a huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Samy khayat Cause of Death?

A very popular Lebanese actor Samy Khayat is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 26 April 2023, Wednesday when he was 79 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his relatives. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he died after a long fight with bone cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was a very respected person who achieved huge respect due to her best work. In 2020, he was awarded the French Medal of Arts and Literature with the rank of officer, in recognition of his 60 years of theatrical work in French. He will be always missed by his close ones. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people have been expressing their deep condolences and paying tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Sami Khayat's soul rest in peace.