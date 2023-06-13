San Francisco Block Party Shooting: Suspect Shot 9 People in Mission District

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that nine people were injured in the shooting incident and this incident happened at a block party in San Francisco on Friday night. San Francisco police search for a person of interest in Sunday’s mass shooting. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it gained huge attention from the people and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. As per the report, after the investigation of the incident, the suspect is identified as Javier Campos by the police. Police also confirmed that 9 people have been wounded and that all were expected to survive, although some had life-threatening injuries. Investigations disclosed that a guy opened fire on the crowd as they celebrated the anniversary of the Dying Breed store, which sells its items inside Mission Skateboards. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

San Francisco Block Party Shooting

The gunman reportedly boarded the Mercedes Benz car with a license plate 9BPT146, which is wanted by the police. Of the nine injured, eight are men and one is a woman and their age ranges from 19 to 35. The San Francisco Chronicle, citing a police source, indicated that the subject of interest has ties to the southern gang member and has many outstanding arrest warrants for illegal dominion of firearms and one for homicide in Oakland. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned the San Francisco police identified a suspect as Javier Campos as a person of interest in the investigation after security footage disclosed gunfire emanating from a vehicle connected to him. Police said that Campos is connected with members of the Sureo gang. As per the report, he is wanted for many gun-linked crimes in San Mateo and Alameda counties as well as an Oakland homicide. He is said to drive a Mercedes and dwell in San Francisco. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.