A 54-year-old San Francisco mother who died in a wrong-way crash in Woodside on Saturday was identified as Eden Palmer, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office said. The California Highway Patrol said Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene after 24-year-old Constellia Martin allegedly drove in the opposite direction of southbound traffic on Interstate 280 and crashed with Palmer's vehicle at approximately 2:30 p.m.

San Francisco Mom Killed

Went. The CHP said Palmer, who was the driver of her vehicle, had her 14-year-old son in the passenger seat. Authorities said Martin and the 14-year-old suffered major injuries and were taken to Stanford Medical Hospital. CHP spokesman Arturo Montiel told SFGate that after the crash, witnesses said Martin took off her clothes and tried to get into other vehicles. The CHP said she was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicular homicide. A spokesperson for the school told SFGate in a statement that Martin worked as a teacher at the girls’ middle school in Palo Alto. Martin was no longer employed or affiliated with the school at the time of the accident, the statement read.

The CHP said Palmer, who was the driver of her vehicle, had her 14-year-old son in the passenger seat. Authorities said Martin and the 14-year-old suffered major injuries and were taken to Stanford Medical Hospital. CHP spokesman Arturo Montiel told SFGate that after the crash, witnesses said Martin took off her clothes and tried to get into other vehicles. The CHP said she was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicular homicide. A spokesperson for the school told SFGate in a statement that Martin worked as a teacher at the girls' middle school in Palo Alto. Martin was no longer employed or affiliated with the school at the time of the accident, the statement read. The CHP said it is not known at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.