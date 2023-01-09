Sanat Kar Cause Death Reason? Renowned Artist Sanat Kar Passed Away At 88, Obituary

Another shocking news has made Indians upset in a single day after the sudden passing of a popular Kashmiri poet, Rehman Rahi, another renowned artist of India has gone from this world too early. As per the sources, Renowned painter Sanat Kar sadly passed away at the age of 88. The details suggest that the artist took his last breath on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his Shantiniketan home. Since the passing of the artist was announced, his loved ones are deeply sad and sorrowful. The close sources to the family informed that Viswa Bharati Pearson Memorial Hospital’s doctor confirmed the passing of Sanat Kar who closed his eyes at around 03:45 AM on Monday morning.

After the news of Kar’s passing officially, the creative community across the country are paying tributes and condolence to his entire family. He was a graphics artist by profession who is known by the well-known big artists in India. A Twitter page wrote,” Sanatkar’s traditional career ended at Kala Bhavan in Santiniketan. He was once the head of the graphics department there. Amaran has been engaged in new art ideas without stopping his work after retirement. He has made important contributions to Indian impression painting”. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

Who Was Sanat Kar?

During his entire career, the renowned artist gained massive respect and love across the nation. If we talk about his life so, Sanat Kar was born in 1935 and began his schooling in Shantiniketan later, he joined the Government Art College, Park Street to study painting. Through his art, he made his appearance among some big artists of India. During his career, he was also appointed principal of the graphics department at the Kala Bhavana in Shantiniketan.

After taking retirement, Sanat Kar didn’t detach himself from his passion and put himself in his creativity. It is hard to believe that the artist has gone from this world too soon but tough several things to the country. Kar was not just an artist but also a beloved son, a father, and a husband. On social media, one of his fans shared his paintings which were unthinkable. His painting was worthy to attract anyone. As of now, the last rites of Kar will be held at Shyambati Crematorium in Shantiniketan. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.