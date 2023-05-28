Sand Mafia Tries to Run Over Maharashtra District Collector’s Car in Beed Footage

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that the driver of a dumper truck reportedly transporting illegitimate-mined sand tried to strike the automobile in which the District Collector of Beed in Maharashtra had been traveling. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Lots of people are very stunned by this news and now they are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, following the incident lady officer follow his vehicle and attempted to bring it to a stop, police stated on Sunday. This shocking incident took place in Gevrai taluka of Beed district in the wee hours of Thursday, also saw collector Deepa Mudhol Munde’s car getting stuck in sand after the driver of the dumper suddenly unpacks it on a road, and her police guard go on the truck in a bid to make it stop. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sand Mafia Tries to Run Over Maharashtra District

A police official stated the district collector had been coming to Beed from Aurangabad in her official vehicle along with her bodyguard when she spotted a dumper carrying sand near Madalmohi village in Gevrai on Dhule-Solapur highway around 3.15 am on Thursday, 25 May 2023. The truck did not have a number plate. The connoisseur asked the driver of her car to try and stop the dumper. Then the car driver signaled the other vehicle’s driver to stop, but the latter did not do so. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the connoisseur questioned to take their car in front of the truck so that it stops. But when he had done, the dumper driver raised the speed of his vehicle and tried t hit the collector's car. Based on a complaint lodged by the collector's bodyguard, a case under India Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (hit or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of Duty).