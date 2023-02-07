SAND Vs FRB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction German Cup Possible Lineup & Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. Because a very amazing and outstanding German Cup league is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between SV Sandhausen vs SC Freiburg. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they all are ready to give their best in the match. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details as they know that it is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two strong teams. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The German Cup match between SV Sandhausen vs SC Freiburg will be played at Hardtwaldstadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the lovers of a football match are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

SAND Vs FRB Live Score

League: German Cup

Team: SV Sandhausen (SAND) vs SC Freiburg (FRB)

Date: 7th February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Hardtwaldstadion

SV Sandhausen (SAND) Possible Playing 11: 1.Nikolai Rehnen, 2. Dario Dumic, 3. Dennis Diekmeier, 4. Chima Okoroji, 5. Aleksandr Zhirov, 6. Philipp Ochs, 7. David Kinsombi, 8. Janik Bachmann, 9. Marcel Mehlem, 10. Ahmed Kutucu, 11. Alexander Esswein

SC Freiburg (FRB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Mark Flekken, 2. Lukas Kubler, 3. Philipp Lienhart, 4. Kiliann Sildillia, 5. Matthias Ginter, 6. Christian Gunter, 7. Yannik Keitel, 8. Nicolas Hofler, 9. Vincenzo Grifo, 10. Ritsu Doan, 11. Michael Gregoritsch

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and mindblowing and they always give their best for winning the trophy. This match is going to be played between SV Sandhausen vs SC Freiburg on 7th February 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Hardtwaldstadion. If we talk about the recent match result then the SAND team won 0 matches out of five and on the other hand FRB team also did not win any single match out of five. But the SAND team looks good in the recent match and this team has a chance to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.