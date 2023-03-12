Sandi Pitchers Keel aka Dirt Barbie Death Reason: KTM Rider Dies Due To Cancer:- Here we are sharing the sad and shocking news that Sandi Pitchers Keel has passed away recently. She was a KTM rider for almost 20 years and s better known as a DirtBarbie. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as her passing news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now DirtBarbie’s family has been mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about DirtBarbie’s cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Sandi Pitchers Keel?

DirtBarbie was a very famous KTM rider who spent her 20 years. She was an adventure hunter from Mondeor, Johannesburg. She had always taken life by the horse and was well versed in endurance and taking the less traveled path. She was a significant part of the motorcycling community for the last 18 years. She also achieved huge success and won the legendary KTM 500. She was a very amazing and kind personality who achieved huge success in her career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sandi Pitchers Keel aka Dirt Barbie Death Reason

A KTM rider, Sandi Pitchers Keel is no longer among her close ones. She took her last breath on 10 March 2023, Friday when she was 58 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by Sandi’s Friend on Twitter. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Her cause of death was cancer. She died peacefully after a long fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Sandi Pitchers Keel's passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and as soon as this news circulated n the social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. She was a very kind and wonderful woman who will be always missed by her close ones. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.