Sandra Lopez-Ochoa Cause of Death? Police Body-Camera Video Shows Woman Slash Las Vegas Officer

In this article, we are going to share the case theory of Sandra Lopez-Ochoa. Recently, a piece of news was shared about a woman knifing in head of a Vegas officer before her death and this news is now running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are confused about this incident and hitting the online platforms to learn more about this case, so we made an article and shared every single piece of detail related to this topic.

There is a video that was shared on the internet and it is currently running on various social media pages. In a case investigation of last week, a woman was shot and killed by the Las Vegas Police while the authorities were investigating a domestic battery complaint slashed one officer in the head first before killing the woman. On Monday, reporters shared as per the bodycam footage that the woman stabbed the officer with a kitchen knife in an East Las Vegas apartment when the officer pulled her by the wrist. during an investigation. These reports and details were shared by Assistant Clark County Sheriff Sasha Larkin

Sandra Lopez-Ochoa Cause of Death?

Sandra Lopez-Ochoa was a 25-year-old who died after being shot five times and it was fired from Officer Rudy Sacba’s 9mm handgun. After getting injured following the shooting incident, the video footage showed blood dripping from his brow. If we talk about this viral video then it shows the woman sitting on a couch and there is a conversation between the woman and police officers. Then, she begins speaking before stopping and motioning to Sacba to remove his hand from his holster. This conversation turned into a serious fight which resulted in the death of the woman. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

In this incident, a police officer named Sacbe is on paid leave while the other police authorities are continuing this investigation. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and sharing their reaction to this incident by commenting on the internet and social media pages. This video is available to watch on the internet and lots of questions are still not disclosed. Everything will be clear after the complete investigation and we will update our article after getting more details.