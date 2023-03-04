Sandy Staggs Death Reason? Proud Mary Theatre Company Founder Sandy Staggs Dies

It is saddened to announce that the founder and artistic director of the Proud Mary Theatre Company, Sandy Staggs has sadly passed away at an elder age. The Spartanburg community is mourning the passing of the talented and well-known artistic director who has given his entire life to the community. He gained massive love and respect due to his work in the community but at the last, he left his beloved ones alone. His sudden passing is a huge shock for his known and close ones. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.

Since the news of Sandy Staggs’ passing was confirmed on the Internet, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Sandy Staggs took his last breath on Monday, February 28, 2023. He was honored by the Spartanburg County Foundation for his dedication to the theatre arts in the Upstate area. Being a leader of the LGBT+ theatre community, he will be always remembered by his members. His contribution to the community will never be forgotten.

Sandy Staggs Death Reason?

Since the news of his passing was confirmed, his loved ones and followers are trying to know what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing. As per the reports, the cause of Staggs’ passing has not been confirmed yet. However, it is believed that Sandy died due to Covid-19 complications. His sudden passing has left many people stunned and heartbroken as he had been a fixture in Spartanburg’s theatre community for more than 20 years.

Sandy Staggs was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and raised at the same place. He received his BFA from Converse College in 1999 and left a wonderful impact on the local theatre scene. He served as an artistic director of Proud Mary Theatre Company from 1999 to 2018, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to producing works that explore issues relevant to gay audience and their allies. He gave to his entire life to these communities.

One of his known one wrote,” Sandy Staggs I will miss you deeply, you were always there for me if I had a question or needed something figured out. The energy and love you had for theatre and performance was unmatched!”. The family didn’t announce the funeral details yet. He will be always remembered by his loved ones.