Sanjay Gadhvi Death Reason? Dhoom’ Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passed Away at 56

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Director of ‘Dhoom,’ Sanjay Gadhvi, has died at the age of 56. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, known for directing the popular films Dhoom (2004) and its sequel Dhoom 2 (2006), passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, November 19. The news was shared by his daughter Sanjina Gadhvi, as reported by PTI. At the age of 56, Gadhvi, who would have turned 57 in three days, left a notable legacy in the film industry.

Sanjay Gadhvi’s daughter informed PTI that the director was in “perfect health.” “He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. The cause is uncertain, but it is most likely a heart attack. Despite not being unwell, he was in perfectly good health,” shared Sanjina. Kunal Kohli, the director of “Hum Tum” and “Fanaa,” was among the initial film figures to express condolences for Gadhvi’s passing on social media. “This is truly shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP. Never imagined I would have to write your obituary.

Sanjay Gadhvi Death Reason?

We shared an office at YRF for many years, had lunch together, and engaged in discussions. My friend, I will miss you. This is incredibly difficult to accept,” Kohli wrote in a post on the X social media platform. Gadhvi initiated his directorial career in 2000 with “Tere Liye,” and subsequently, in 2002, he worked on “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” marking his initial collaboration with Yash Raj Films. Gaining widespread acclaim, the director rose to fame with his third project, the action thriller “Dhoom,” which sparked a trend of enthusiasm for motorbiking among the Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2006 sequel to Dhoom boasted a star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu. Nevertheless, the third installment of the Dhoom franchise was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The 2013 film showcased Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Sanjay Gadhvi’s contributions extended to films such as “Kidnap” (2008), “Ajab Gazabb Love” (2012), and “Operation Parindey,” which marked his final directorial venture and was released in 2020. In addition to his daughter Sanjini Gadhvi, Sanjay Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.