Sanjay Satpathy Death Reason? Former Odisha Ranji Player Sanjay Satpathy Passed Away

Sanjay Satpathy Death Reason?

A doctor by profession, Satpathy worked at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela, till retirement. He had then settled in Bhubaneswar and was associated with a few private hospitals here, sources said. We will update you about the cause of death once we have the information from the correct source. An all-rounder, he had played 23 first-class matches, including one each against West Indies and Sri Lanka, in a career, spanning from 1965-66 to 1975-76. He also wrote short stories in Odia and English.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.