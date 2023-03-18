Sanjiv Verenkar Death? Konkani Pet and Sahitya Akademi Winner Sanjiv Verenkar Passed Away at 64

Sanjiv Verenkar, who was a Konkani Pet and the winner of Sahitya Akademi sadly passed away at the age of 64. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the well-known and talented poet who has gone from this world leaving his community and family members devastated. According to the sources, Sanjiv Verenkar passed away while undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bombolim. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a well-known poet in his community and gained huge respect and love from his followers across India. Let’s check out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die.

Since the news of Sanjiv Verenkar was confirmed, his followers and other personalities are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Sumant Joglekar wrote,” Very sad to know our close family friend Shahitya Akadami awardee, renowned Konkani poet , writer, Shri Sanjiv Verenkar passed away just now . Immense loss to konkani in goa . Bhavpurn shradhanjali”. During his career as a poet, he attracted several through his skills and talent.

Sanjiv Verenkar Death?

Sanjiv Verenkar won the Sahitya Akademi award in 2021 in Konkani for his collection of poems “Raktachandan”. The journalist was survived by his wife and two daughters. He loved to describe himself as a “social poet”, who was the author of 17 books, nine of which are poetry collections. Along with this, some of his poems have been translated into Konkani by Prakash Thali which was published in a collection “Village Evening”.

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said,” Saddened to learn about the demise of senior journalist & Sahitya Akademi awardee Sanjeev Verekar. My deepest condolences to the family”. When Verenkar won the Sahitya Akademi, he said,” The restlessness in society inadvertently gets reflected in my poems, So I consider poetry as some sort ofan analgesic ointment which when applied relieves the person of his pain and he feels good. In these times, man is suffering more from mental ailments; and I consider poetry as an antidote to it”.

With this, Verenkar also won the Vimala Pai Puraskar for “Aswath Surya” Vishwa Konkani Kavitra Kruti Puraskar, Dr T M A Pai Foundation Award for “Sanj Sulus”, All India Radio Puraskar for “Vastu Purushacho Asth Zatana’ and Konkani Bhasha Mandal Puraskar for “Bhavjumbar” and “Mumbai”.