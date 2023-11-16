Sankaraiah Death Reason? CPM Veteran and Freedom Fighter, Dies in Chennai

Sankaraiah was born on July 15th, 1922 in Attur, close to Kovilpatti, in the present-day district of Tuticorin. At the age of 20, he joined the freedom struggle while studying at American College, Madurai, in 1941. Subsequently, he was arrested and imprisoned for 18 months. However, his imprisonment did not discourage him. Upon his release, he continued his involvement in the freedom movement. Subsequently, the British arrested him again. Despite his protests against the establishment after Independence, he was arrested in 1965 by the then Congress government, as part of its clampdown on Left leaders. He spent a total of eight years in prison at various stages of his life. He is survived by his son Chandrasekar and son Narasimman, both of whom are deceased.

Sankaraiah, who was a lifelong advocate for the rights of poor and oppressed people, had taken part in protests against honor killings. The CPM’s Tamil Nadu unit tweeted that Sankaraiah’s body would be kept for public viewing at the party’s Thiyagaraya Nagar office from 2 pm on Wednesday. The last rites would be performed on Thursday around 10 am in the presence of the party’s national leaders, the party said. The CPM urged its functionaries to fly party flags at half-staff on Thursday and to cancel party functions for the next week. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid his respects to Sankaraiah and recalled that the state government had recently awarded him the ‘ThagaisaalTamilar’ award.

Stalin showed how much respect he had for Sankaraiah in the wake of his death by showing up at the hospital. He said he was sorry that Sankaraiah’s doctorate couldn’t be given out because some people were too narrow and didn’t know about the freedom struggle. He had announced the degree last July, but Governor Ravi didn’t approve it as the university’s chancellor. Stay tuned for further news updates.