SAP vs OSA Live Score Hokkaido Dream11 Prediction Lineup J League Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the J League. This match is set to be played between two teams one is Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (SAP) and another team is Cerezo Osaka (OSA). This football match is fully set to begin at 10:30 am on Saturday 24 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Sapporo Dome Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and now again going to play one more match. Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo had played a total of four matches in which this team faced one win, one loss, or two draws, and is currently ranked at 10th place in the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Cerezo Osaka had also played a total of four matches in which this team faced one win, two losses, or one draw and is currently ranked in the 13th place on the points table.

SAP vs OSA (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka) Match Details

Match: Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka

Tournament: J League

Date: Saturday, 24 June 2023

Time: 10:30 am

Venue: Sapporo Dome Stadium

SAP vs OSA (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka) Starting IXs

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (SAP) Possible Starting 11 1. Takanori Sugeno, 2. Shunta Tanaka, 3. Toya Nakamura, 4. Daihachi Okamura, 5. Yoshiaki Komai, 6. Hiroki Miyazawa, 7. Takuro Kaneko, 8. Takuma Arano, 9. Lucas Fernandes, 10. Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, 11. Yuya Asano

Cerezo Osaka (OSA) Possible Starting 11 1. Yang Han-been, 2. Ryosuke Shindo, 3. Koji Toriumi, 4. Kakeru Funaki, 5. Seiya Maikuma, 6. Hinata Kida, 7. Hiroaki Okuno, 8. Jordy Croux, 9. Shinji Kagawa, 10. Joao Victor Fernandes, 11. Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This superb football match will be broadcast live on Jio TV and some verified streaming sites.