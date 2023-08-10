SAPL vs LOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup São Paulo vs San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch matches. One of the best Copa Sudamericanaleagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between São Paulo vs San Lorenzo. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SAPL vs LOR match and we will share it with you in this article.?

Both teams’ players are very talented and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground as they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. If anyone wants to see the upcoming football match then you can buy the tickets from the websites. The Copa Sudamericana match between São Paulo vs San Lorenzo will be played at Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now football lovers are very keen to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Copa Sudamericana

Team: São Paulo (SAPL) vs San Lorenzo (LOR)

Day: Friday

Date: 11th August 2023

Time:03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium

São Paulo (SAPL) Possible Playing 11:1.Rafael Pires Monteiro, 2. Robert Arboleda, 3. Lucas Beraldo, 4. Rafinha, 5. Caio Paulista, 6. Rodrigo Nestor, 7. Alisson Castro, 8. Pablo Maia, 9. Wellington Soares da Silva, 10. David Correia da-Fonseca, 11. Erison Danilo de Souza

San Lorenzo (LOR) Possible Playing 11:1.Augusto Batalla, 2. Gaston Hernandez, 3. Gaston Campi, 4. Rafael Perez, 5. Malcom Braida, 6. Jalil Elias, 7. Ivan Leguizamon, 8. Nahuel Barrios, 9. Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, 10. Federico Girotti, 11. Adam Bareiro

Match Prediction

San Lorenzo looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chance to win the match.