SAPL vs SNTS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup São Paulo vs Santos Brazilian Paulista League

It is coming forward that the Brazilian Paulista League’s next football match is going to take place and it is fixed to be played between the teams Sao Paulo (SAPL) and the other team Santos (SNTS). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This football match will begin at 04:00 am on Thursday 15 February 2024 and it will take place at Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, also known as Morumbi Football Stadium located in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

According to the sources, both teams have played a total of seven matches and won the hearts of fans and viewers through their gameplay performances. Now, the fans are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. Sao Paulo has faced four wins, one draw or one loss and the team is presently ranked at the top of the Group D of the points table. On the other hand, Santos has faced five wins, one loss, or one draw and the team is presently ranked at the top of the Group A of the points table. Read on…

SAPL vs SNTS (São Paulo vs Santos) Match Details

Match: São Paulo vs Santos (SAPL vs SNTS)

Tournament: Brazilian Paulista League

Date: Thursday, 15th February 2024

Time: 04:00 AM (IST) – 10:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium

SAPL vs SNTS (São Paulo vs Santos) Starting 11

São Paulo (SAPL) Possible Starting 11 1.Rafael Pires Monteiro, 2. Robert Arboleda, 3. Rafinha, 4. Diego Costa Barbosa, 5. Welington Santos, 6. Alisson Castro, 7. Pablo Maia, 8. Wellington Soares da Silva, 9. Michel Araujo, 10. Luciano Neves, 11. Juan Santos da Silva