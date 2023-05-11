Sapphire Stinson & Saphir Stinson Missing: What happened to Them? Kansas City

Two names are trending on the web and gaining the attention of the people. This news is getting circulated on the web and gaining the attention of the people. People are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news. What happened to them? What is the entire matter? We will try to cover all the details of the news. Let’s continue the article. The KCPD’s Homicide and Missing Persons Division is searching for a 15-year-old mother Neelam Stinson and her two-month-old infant. Let us see about it in detail. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article.

Sapphire Stinson & Saphir Stinson Missing

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the missing young mother Nilam Stinson, and her 2-month-old son, Safir Stinson. Sapphire Stinson, 15, was last seen in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue around 2:20 on Wednesday. The infant, Saphir Stinson, and Sapphire, according to the police, arranged to take an Uber to the St. Luke’s Crittenton Children’s Centre at 10918 Elm Avenue in Kansas City.

The police have not yet obtained any leads regarding this case.