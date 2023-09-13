SAR vs CCS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba de Santiago Sco Argentinian Cup League

Argentinian Cup tournament is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between Sarmiento (SAR) and the opponent team Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS). Lots of people are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions to enjoy this match. This superb match is set to begin at 04:30 am on Thursday 14 September 2023 and it will take place at Estadio Eva Peron. It is a football stadium located in Junin, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. In this article, we have shared some more details such as both teams, both team players, reports, and more.

Both teams have strong players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

SAR vs CCS (Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Match Details

Match: Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba de Santiago (SAR vs CCS)

Tournament: Argentinian Cup League

Date: Thursday, 14th September 2023

Time: 04:30 AM (IST) – 11:00 PM (GMT)

SAR vs CCS Venue: Estadio Eva Peron

SAR vs CCS (Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Starting 11

Sarmiento (SAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Devecchi, 2. Gonzalo Bettini, 3. Gabriel Diaz, 4. Juan Manuel Insaurralde, 5. Alejandro Donatti, 6. Manuel Garcia, 7. Fernando Martinez, 8. Yair Arismendi, 9. Sergio Quiroga, 10. Lisandro Lopez-II, 11. Agustin Fontana

Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS) Possible Starting 11 1.Matias Mansilla, 2. Jose Gomez-II, 3. Gustavo Canto, 4. Brian Blasi, 5. Gonzalo Goni, 6. Mauro Pitton, 7. Leandro Maciel, 8. Brian Farioli, 9. Cristian Torres, 10. Lucas Gamba, 11. Diego-Vasquez

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.