Sara Jones and Nurse Pasage Adran Died in Car Crash CCTV Video Footage Explained

A woman who became a victim of the horrific car crash has been identified as Sara Anest Jones from Corwen, Denbighshire. Along with this, another woman was also dead in the car crash that happened due to Sara Anest Jones. According to the sources, another victim has been identified as Nurse Gemma Pasage Adran from the Philippines. She was pronounced dead at the scene on March 30, 2021. When the incident occurred, there are several tributes speculating on social media. Keep reading to know more details about the incident.

With this, another victim who was the main victim of the accident, Sara Anest Jones died after two days of collision that took place near Bangor, Gwynedd. An inquest heard that the prize winner of an Eisteddford, who was one of the two victims who killed in a crash was doing “very well” before the incident took place. Unfortunately, Sara Anest Jones was 25 years old at the time of her death. She was from Corwen and died in hospital two days after the crash near Bangor, which happened on March 30, 2021. As per the reports, Ms Jones was three times over the drink-drive limit at the time of the incident.

Sara Jones and Nurse Pasage Adran

According to the sources, the other victim was Nurse Gemma Pasage Adran was 32 years old at the time of her death, she was originally from the Philippines, killed in the crash, while her partner got injured in the collision. An inquest heard that she had been receiving mental health treatment for a number of years. Her family also said that despite her mental health, she had been “full of beans” before the crash took place, as per the media reports.

A statement was released in a hearing by Assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie, Ms Jones’ dad Aled said,” She loved helping out at home on the farm. She was mischievous in a good way and loved the banter. She received numerous honors in the fields of literature and theatre, including the Richard Burton Award at the 2017 National Eisteddfod in Anglesey. Mr. Jones stated that she was “optimistic, bright, and happy” and doing “extremely well” at the time of the accident”.

A consultant clinical psychologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Dr Nicholas Horn said that he had met Ms Jones on four occasions in early 2021. She was presented with a “level of complexity”, including anxiety, eating disorder, and alcohol use, but was engaging very well during the sessions.