Sara Sharif Death? Pakistani Law Enforcement is Aiming to Arrest the father of 10-year-old Died in UK

Pakistani law enforcement is aiming to arrest the father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who tragically died in the UK. Good Day, Readers. Today in this article we will share recent information on the unfortunate conspiracy of the demise of young girl Sara Sharif, who was 10 year old. Stay around this article to uncover the truth behind her death as we proceed further in article Pakistani authorities in the eastern Punjab province are attempting to apprehend a man linked to the passing of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K, as reported on Saturday by police officials.

On August 10th, the lifeless body of Sara Sharif was found at her residence in Woking, which is located on the southern outskirts of London, as stated by officials from U.K. law enforcement. While an autopsy failed to determine the cause of death, it did reveal that Sara had sustained “extensive and multiple injuries, which are indicative of occurring consistently and persistently over an extended period,” according to the police statement.

Sara Sharif Death?

As part of their investigation, authorities are attempting to contact her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Irfan’s brother, Faisal Malik. Although an autopsy was inconclusive about the cause of death, it did indicate that Sara had suffered from “extensive and multiple injuries.” On August 9th, her father and his two companions traveled to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan; however, they have since disappeared from public sight. On August 9, Urfan Sharif, accompanied by Batool and Malik, journeyed to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The accompanying statement mentioned that they were accompanied by five children, aged between 1 and 13 years.



The family residence of Sharif is located in Jhelum, Punjab, approximately 135 kilometers (84 miles) away from the capital city. Officer Imran Ahmed indicated that authorities discovered proof suggesting Sharif had briefly revisited Jhelum before subsequently going into hiding. Officer Imran Ahmed stated that law enforcement discovered evidence indicating Sharif had made a brief return to Jhelum before subsequently going into hiding.

Another officer from Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, recounted that he and his team visited Sharif’s birthplace in the village of Kari, only to find that the family had departed approximately two decades ago and hadn’t come back since. Mentioned that he and his team visited Sharif’s hometown of Kari, only to discover that the family had departed approximately two decades ago and hadn’t returned since. U.K. law enforcement stated their collaboration with global organizations, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency, and the U.K. Foreign Office, in order to advance their inquiries in conjunction with Pakistani authorities.