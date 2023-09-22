Sara Starr Cause of Death? Brothers Convicted in Fatal Shooting of Alabama Mom of Twins Killed in Murder

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to a crime incident. It is coming out that brothers were convicted in the fatal shooting of Sara Starr who was killed in the murder-for-hire plot. This incident happened in 2017 and now again it is making headlines on news channels and internet sites. It is creating a great buzz and rapidly circulating over the social media pages. There is an investigation is ongoing and the authorities shared some reports. Let us continue your reading to know every single of information regarding this incident, so read continuously and completely.

According to the reports, it is a chilling murder case which is unfolded over the years. In this incident, two brothers have been convicted for their role in the shooting death of an Alabama mom. She was the mother of twins and she was killed in a murder-for-hire plot. She was killed by 50-year-old Jason Starr and his 54-year-old brother Darin Starr in November 2017 and now the news of this incident is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites. These details were reported by Law and Crime. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Sara Starr Cause of Death?

She was working at Alabama High School as an elementary school teacher. Her complete name was Sara Elizabeth Shubert Starr and she was the beloved mother of twins. Both of the brothers, Jason Starr and Darin Starr killed her and Federal prosecutors added that Jason was previously accused of child molestation and had served in the US Army. He conspired with Darin from Texas to carry out the murder of his ex-wife Sara. It is also shared that Jason was aggrieved by the significant portion of his income given to Sara following the settlement of the divorce and he gave $2,600 to Darin in the months leading to the fatal shooting.

After thier divorce in September to November 2017, Jason sent $2,600 to his brother, Darin. He is a 54-year-old man and was a resident of Lakehills, Texas. Sara was shot to death in her driveway and she was killed when she was leaving her home for work. Darin turned his phone back on at about 8:00 a.m. and killed Sara. Initially, the authorities had no idea that the brothers killed her but during the investigation, police got a note that indicates the brothers killed Sara. Authorities arrested them and the investigation is continuous.