Sarabi Medina Cause of Death? US Girl, 8, Shot By Man Upset With Kids Making Noise

Recently the news has come on the internet that an eight-year-old girl has been killed after she was shot in the head by a neighbour. This tragic incident took place on Saturday, 5 August 2023 in Portage Park, Chicago. A little has been identified as a Sarabi Medina. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms. Many people are stunned by this news and the news left many questions in people’s minds. Now they are very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Sarabi Medina was killed by a neighbour who was bitter about the noise made by kids playing outside. An eight-year-old girl had just purchased ice cream from an ice cream truck and had been on her scooter home when she was shot by the gunman. This horrible incident happened at roughly 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, 5 August 2023, at night near the 3500 block of North Long Avenue. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sarabi Medina Cause of Death?

The report stated that the suspect arrived at a group of children from across the street and opened fire, hitting Sarabi in the head. The girl’s dad, who saw the whole incident, tried to grapple the gun away from the shooter and managed to shoot him in the face during the fight. The gunman was shot above his left eye and has been taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in a critical situation and placed into custody. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

A weapon was also recovered on the scene and charges were stated to be pending. Sarabi was rushed to a stronger hospital but she was pronounced dead. She was identified by community activist Andrew Holmes who met with the grieving dad and offered his condolences. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have been very saddened as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.