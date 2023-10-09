Sarah Carda Cause of Death? Isanti County Jail Registered Nurse Died After Domestic Violence

How did Sarah Carda die? Know More About Her death. Sarah Carda, a committed Registered Nurse at Advanced Correctional Healthcare, met a tragic end on Friday, October 6, 2023, due to a domestic violence incident in which she was shot. A harrowing event transpired in Fish Lake Township, Minnesota, when law enforcement received a disturbance call on Elmcrest Avenue.

Upon reaching the scene, deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office were met with the sound of gunshots originating from an apartment. Inside, they encountered the lifeless body of Sarah Carda, a dedicated registered nurse employed at Advanced Correctional Healthcare, who tragically lost her life in the shooting. The suspect, a 39-year-old man whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended at the scene. As of the time of this report, no charges have been filed against him.

Sarah Carda Cause of Death?

This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder, particularly in October, which is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office underscores the significance of seeking help and resources for domestic violence victims or anyone who may be aware of such circumstances. They strongly encourage individuals to reach out promptly, offering the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and their agency contact number at 763-689-2141 for assistance.



Sarah Carda was a compassionate and devoted registered nurse employed at Advanced Correctional Healthcare. Her nursing journey commenced in 2014 at a correctional facility in Isanti County. Sarah earned a reputation for her unwavering dedication to delivering medical care to individuals requiring assistance. Her deep passion for aiding others and leaving a positive imprint on her patients’ lives was evident. Her role as a nurse exemplified her kind and empathetic character, earning her the respect and admiration of both colleagues and patients.



The specifics of Sarah Carda’s obituary and the arrangements for her funeral will be communicated to everyone by her family at a later date. Currently, the family is in the midst of a challenging period, and they require time for their healing process. When they are prepared to do so, they will inform everyone about the funeral arrangements.