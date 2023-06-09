Saran Raj Death Reason? Vetri Maaran’s Assistant Director Saran Raj Passed Away in Car Accident

There is the saddest news coming out related to the death of Vetrimaaran’s associate director, Saran Raj who passed away on Thursday 8 June 2023. Yes, you heard right he is no more, and his death news broke the heart of his loved ones. He was an assistant director and supporting actor in the Tamil film industry. His death news is now creating a large number of fans and his death news attracts the interest of many people. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his death in this article.

He died in a road accident and this accident took place at about 11:30 pm on 8 June 2023 in KK Nagar. It is shared that a supporting actor named Palaniappan rammed his car into the victim’s bike and injured him. In this crash incident, he was injured badly and passed away at the incident spot. In the reports, it is shared that the suspect driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and the vehicle is verified as a car. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the incident spot. Now there is an investigation is ongoing.

Saran Raj Death Reason?

Saran Raj was the assistant director of Vetri Maaran’s film, Vada Chennai. He also played the role of a supporting actor in films such as Vada Chennai and Asuran. He was a resident of Dhanalakshmi Street in Maduravoyal and one of the most beloved everyone. He was traveling on Arcot Road in KK Nagar at the time of the accident and was deceased at the incident. The police get reported this crash to the nearby area’s residents of the incident place. Police sent his dead body for a post-mortem and they have also filed a case on this crash incident.

Social media is full of tribute to his death and the film industry also expressed thier sorrow for his loss. The information about his funeral and final rites event is not shared yet. The suspect has been arrested by the police and it is said that he was in an inebriated condition while driving the car. Many are sharing various relief thoughts for his death on social media platforms and supporting his family during this painful time period.