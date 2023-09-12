Sarkodie Plane Crash: Sarkodie Calls Out Delta Air Lines Over Near-Fatal Ocean

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Sarkodie is seen taking to his social media platform to apologize sincerely to his fans. Yes, you heard it right. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. This question must be running in the mind of all of you, What has Sarkodie done that due to which he has to apologize like this? People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

Before knowing about Sarkodie’s news, we want to tell you who Sarkodie is. Sarkodie is a very famous Ghanaian rapper who has won the BET award based on his talent. Sarkodie was born on July 10, 1988, in Ghana, his above name is Michael Owusu Addo but his fans know him as Sarkodie. He is the king rapper of Ghana, his raps are so good that no one can beat him. His dream since childhood was to become a famous rapper when he grows up and he made his dream come true due to which he is still in the hearts of his fans. He started his music career in 2005 and ever since then, he has been entertaining his fans with his music.

Sarkodie Plane Crash

But you all might be wondering what Sarkodie is apologizing for. In response to this, let us tell you that Sarkodie had made his performance commitment in Detroit, United States as part of his ongoing Jamz World Tour. Due to this, his fans have become angry with him because all the fans were eagerly waiting for him to perform. Sarkodie has hurt his fans by canceling his show and he himself is very sorry about it. On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Sarkodie took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that the cancellation was due to flight disruption.

He also told his fans that the flight he was on was forced to make an emergency landing on a Portuguese island. Because of this, he also expressed his disappointment towards Delta Airlines. His fans understood his problem and now fans are no longer angry with him. The article ends here with the complete information. So, don’t forget to follow us for more updates.