Saroja Vaidyanathan Death Reason? Bharatanatyam Exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan Passed Away at 86

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Bharatanatyam exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan is no more and her death news is continuously running on the top of the online platforms. She was an Indian choreographer, teacher, guru, and mostly known as a notable exponent of Bharatanatyam. Many are mourning her demise and expressing thier sadness for her loss. She left a void among her loved ones and her legacy remains teaching generations of students at the first-of-its-kind Bharatanatyam institution in Delhi. In this article, we shared what happened to her, the cause of her demise, and more about herself.

Her death news was announced through a post on Instagram and this news was shared by her daughter-in-law. In this post, it is shared that “she died after a long battle with cancer and it is a great loss to the world of dance.” She had turned 86 years old on Thursday and now her death news has stunned the community or her loved ones. She passed away on Thursday morning 21 September 2023 due to cancer and she was 86 years old at the time of her passing. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about herself.

Saroja Vaidyanathan Death Reason?

She was born on 19 September 1937 in Bellary, Ceded Districts, Madras Province, India, and her life extended to 21 September 2023. Indian Bharatnatyam community lost a legend and many are expressing their sadness for her passing. She was an Indian choreographer, guru, and a notable exponent of Bharatanatyam. She received multiple awards in her life including Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013 by the Government of India. She began her career in Bharatnatyam by receiving initial training at the Saraswati Gana Nilayam in Chennai then she moved to Thanjavur where she studied under guru Kattumanner Muthukumaran Pillai. She was survived by her family members including his beloved son and his wife.

Social media is flooded with tributes for her and many popular personalities are expressing their condolence for her loss. Her death news was confirmed by her family members and she died after a long battle with cancer. She died at the age of 86 year on 21 September 2023 and died due to cancer. Her family will announce her funeral and obituary later in the day and this painful moment. Many are supporting her family at this painful moment and mourning her passing. We will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.