Sarojini Balanandan Cause of Death? CPM Leader Sarojini Balanandan Passed Away at 86

Today we are going to share a piece of sad news with you about Sarojini Balanandan. Yes, you heard right. Sarojini Balanandan is no more with us. All the politicians and people of their states were very sad after hearing the news of his death because she was a good leader. If you also want to know more about his death, then let us tell you how he died and how many good things he has done in his life, due to which his people remember him. So let’s start the article without any delay.

First of all, let’s look at his biography. Sarojini Balanandan wanted to become a good leader from the beginning because she loved doing social service. It is said that she was also the wife of CPM politburo member late E Balanandan. She made many constructions for his state. She never let his people down for anything. She had always contributed to things like school, college, and also in social service. Sarojini was a member of the state president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association. She was a new strength for every woman. First of all, she has also been the president of the Kalamassery panchayat from 1980 to 1985. From 1985 to 2012, Sarojini has been a true member of the CPM state committee. After that, in 1996 she was also a member of the Kerala Assembly from Aluva. She also deserved the state president of the Janadipathya Mahila Association.

Sarojini Balanandan Cause of Death?

When Sarojini was a member of the state president of the All India Democratic Women’s, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also supported her in that. It was her contribution in this that she used to prevent domestic violence against both women. As far as we talk about her family, she used to live with her two daughters and a boy whose names are Sulekha Sarala, and Sunil. But when her people heard the news of his death, they were disappointed. She died at the age of 86 when she was in Kochi on Tuesday at 8:30 PM. Her people will always remember him because he had done many reforms for the people of his state. We pray that God may give peace to her soul. Here we shared the complete information with you about Sarojni Balanandan. Keep in touch with us for more latest upgrades.