SAS vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today’s Match Sassulo vs Fiorentina Serie A

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well know and amazing Serie A league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sassulo vs Fiorentina. Now both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans have been waiting for the match as they want to support their favorite team in the natch. Fans must be very curious to know the whole information about the match. Here we have more information about the (SAS vs FIO match and we will share it with you in thsi article.

Fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more amazing and entertaining. Both team’s players are very amazing and wonderful and they are ready to face each other in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Serie A match between Sassulo vs Fiorentina will be played at Stadio Città del Tricolore. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is a 10% chance of rain. Now both team players are keen to know about the match details including the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Sassulo (SAS) vs Fiorentina (FIO)

League: Serie A

Date: 3rd June 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Stadio Città del Tricolore

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Andrea Consigli, 2. Rogerio da Silva, 3. Gian Marco Ferrari, 4. Martin Erlic, 5. Nadir Zortea, 6. Pedro Obiang, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Emil Konradsen, 9. Kristian Thorstvedt, 10. Domenico Berardi, 11. Andrea Pinamonti

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Domilson Dodo, 6. Gaetano Castrovilli, 7. Sofyan Amrabat, 8. Giacomo Bonaventura, 9. Nicolas Gonzalez, 10. Jonathan Ikone, 11. Arthur Cabral

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Sassulo vs Fiorentina on 3rd June 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Stadio Città del Tricolore. The SAS team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 2 matches and the FIO team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The FIO team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.