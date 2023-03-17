SAS vs SPZ Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Sassulo vs Spezia

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very renowned Serie A league is coming once more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sassuolo vs Spezia. Both teams are very popular among people and there is no need for an introduction. Now all the fans are very excited about the upcoming football match as they are also ready to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the SAS vs SPZ match and we will share it with you in this article.

Serie A is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. The Serie A match between Sassulo vs Spezia will be played at Stadio Città del Tricolore. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Sassulo (SAS) vs Spezia (SPZ)

League: Serie A

Date: 17th March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Playing 11: 1.Andrea Consigli, 2. Rogerio da Silva, 3. Ruan Netto, 4. Martin Erlic, 5. Nadir Zortea, 6. Maxime Lopez, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Davide Frattesi, 9. Armand Lauriente, 10. Gregoire Defrel, 11. Andrea Pinamonti

Spezia (SPZ) Possible Playing 11: 1. Bartlomiej Dragowski, 2. Dimitris Nikolaou, 3. Kelvin Adou, 4. Mattia Caldara, 5. Ethan Ampadu, 6. Emmanuel Gyasi, 7. Kevin Agudelo, 8. Mehdi Bourabia, 9. Szymon Zurkowski, 10. MBala Nzola, 11. Eldor Shomurodov

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Sassulo vs Spezia on 17th March 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Stadio Città del Tricolore. If we talk about the recent match result then the SAS team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the SPZ team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches. The SAS team has more chances to win the match.