SAS vs TOR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Sassulo vs Torino

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because a very well-known Serie A league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sassulo vs Torino. Both teams have different gameplay and now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SAS vs TOR match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more amazing and enjoyable. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few days are left for the match. The Serie A match between Sassuolo vs Torino will be played at Stadio Città del Tricolore. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, venue, time, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Sassulo (SAS) vs Torino (TOR)

League: Serie A

Day: Tuesday

Date: 4th April 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Andrea Consigli, 2. Rogerio da Silva, 3. Gian Marco Ferrari, 4. Jeremy Toljan, 5. Martin Erlic, 6. Maxime Lopez, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Kristian Thorstvedt, 9. Armand Lauriente, 10. Domenico Berardi, 11. Andrea Pinamonti

Torino (TOR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Koffi Djidji, 3. Alessandro Buongiorno, 4. Ricardo Rodriguez, 5. Perr Schuurs, 6. Wilfried Singo, 7. Karol Linetty, 8. Aleksei-Miranchuk, 9. Ivan Ilic, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Yann Karamoh

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Sassulo vs Torino on 4th April 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Stadio Città del Tricolore. The SAS team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the TOR team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and drew 1 match. The SAS team has more chances to win the match against TOR. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.