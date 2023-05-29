Saskatoon Cyclist Killed By Cement Truck In Astoria: Who Was Sask Wrestling?

A tragic accident took over the life of a female cyclist Natasha Fox. The fatal accident has been reported from Saskatoon city in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The deceased woman was also a teacher and a wrestler. The news of the sudden demise of Natasha Fox has saddened and shattered the people. She was an incredible athlete and represented Canada as an international wrestler for over a decade. As the news of her demise went viral, people are mourning and shocked by her untimely passing away. She was an experienced cyclist then what happened to her and how she met with an accident. These questions are storming into the minds of people. we are providing with you information about the fatal incident that took over the life of Natasha Fox. Be with us.

Saskatoon Cyclist Killed By Cement Truck In Astoria

The fatal accident occurred on Wednesday and is under investigation. Natasha was cycling and suddenly collided with a cement truck at around 4 pm on 24th May. The crash occurred at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue. This location is near the main entrance of the University of Saskatchewan. As this is the busiest road in the city and there was high traffic at that time. The collision was so intense that she died on the spot. Her two children were following her on their cycles and witnessed the tragic incident before their eyes. Both the children are shocked by the horrifying accident.

The police rushed to the site of the accident and CCTV footage identified Natasha Fox. Traffic was diverted for some hours from the site of the accident. An investigation is undergoing and police have not charged anybody yet. Her husband Tod Fox is completely devastated by her unexpected demise. He expressed she was the best person and best companion in his life. She was a teacher at Greater Saskatoon Catholic School. Her colleagues are saddened by her passing away.

All her loved ones are sharing their heartfelt memories with her and are recalling her as an amazing person with a mind-blowing sense of humour. She was a passionate sportsperson. She also recently participated at the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Natasha was a very kind person and often worked for charity. She was an excellent coach and was always available for the young wrestlers. The wrestling community is mourning her death and expressing that it is a profound loss for them. Many wrestling communities are pouring their heartfelt tributes on their social media platforms. As Natasha was just 33 years old, her tragic death created a wave of grief among her loved ones. Stay tuned.