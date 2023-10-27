Satarkar Death Reason? Kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar Passed Away at 88

Baba Maharaj Satarkar was born in 1936 in Satara to a family of the same name. He studied law and went on to follow in his family’s footsteps for 135 years. He was educated in English medium until class 10 and used kirtan to bring about social reforms and change in society. Baba Satarkar learned altruism from his two cousins Appa and Anna Maharaj. At the age of 11, he was taught classical music by two Agra family members. He also took up preaching and was one of the top kirtankars in the Varkari family. Baba Satarkar continued the tradition of the family to hold Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palki festivities to promote kirtan and hold pravachan sessions. He used to organize Kirtan weeks all over the state.

Maharaj Baba Satarkar has passed away and his body has been laid to rest at Nerul’s Vithal Rukmini temple. His last rites will be performed on Friday at 5 p.m. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and respect for him from the community, as well as from some of the most prominent figures in the world. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, was present at the temple to pay his respects to Baba. He said that Baba Satarkar was the “Ambassador of Bhagvat Dharma” and that he worked hard to spread the love of kirtan in all households. He also said that Baba’s contribution to the Bhagwat and bhakti communities in Maharashtra will never be forgotten.