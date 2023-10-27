Headline

Satarkar Death Reason? Kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar Passed Away at 88

12 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

Kirtankar Baba Maharaj passed away on Thursday at his Nerul home after a long illness. He was 88 years old. Baba Satarkar was a well-known preacher and member of the Varkari-Satarkar community. He had a large following among the Varkari community. Baba Maharaj is survived by his wife, Rukmini (Mai Sahib), who passed away in February aged 85. He is also survived by his daughter Bhagwati, who will take over his spiritual legacy, and his son Raseshwari Sonkar, who will carry on his work.

Satarkar Death Reason

Baba Maharaj Satarkar was born in 1936 in Satara to a family of the same name. He studied law and went on to follow in his family’s footsteps for 135 years. He was educated in English medium until class 10 and used kirtan to bring about social reforms and change in society. Baba Satarkar learned altruism from his two cousins Appa and Anna Maharaj. At the age of 11, he was taught classical music by two Agra family members. He also took up preaching and was one of the top kirtankars in the Varkari family. Baba Satarkar continued the tradition of the family to hold Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palki festivities to promote kirtan and hold pravachan sessions. He used to organize Kirtan weeks all over the state.

Satarkar Death Reason?

Maharaj Baba Satarkar has passed away and his body has been laid to rest at Nerul’s Vithal Rukmini temple. His last rites will be performed on Friday at 5 p.m. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and respect for him from the community, as well as from some of the most prominent figures in the world. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, was present at the temple to pay his respects to Baba. He said that Baba Satarkar was the “Ambassador of Bhagvat Dharma” and that he worked hard to spread the love of kirtan in all households. He also said that Baba’s contribution to the Bhagwat and bhakti communities in Maharashtra will never be forgotten.
Educated in the English medium until the tenth standard, he employed Kirtan as a tool for social reform to bring about transformation in society. Upon Appa Maharaj’s death in 1962, his successor, Satarkar Maharaj, took charge of the family’s tradition of organizing Kirtan week in various parts of the State. Approximately 15 lakh people are said to have taken the Sarkari diksha under his command. In 1983, he established a public welfare organization, Shri Chaitanya Adhatmik Dnyan Prasar Sanstha, which now provides free medical care and medicines to an estimated 70,00o devotees.

